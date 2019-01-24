Rains over, air quality back to ‘poor’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pollution was back again as the city’s air quality deteriorated after the impact of rain subsided on Wednesday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped to the poor category at 212, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

Air quality had drastically improved on Tuesday after the capital received intermittent showers for two days. In fact, it was the best since October last year.

On Wednesday, 27 areas recorded poor air quality while three areas had moderate air quality, the CPCB said. In the National Capital Region, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Greater Noida recorded “poor” air quality. The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 in the ambient air was recorded at 85 microgrammes per cubic metre (ug/m3), and 131 ug/m3 respectively, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The prescribed safe standard for both these pollutants is 60 and 100 ug/m3, respectively. The SAFAR also said the overall air quality is likely to deteriorate now onwards. “It is likely to go to lower level of very poor for next two days. Moderate foggy conditions due to radiation fog will prevail for the next two days over Delhi and surrounding regions.”

Cloudy day

It was a cold and cloudy morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, the Met said. At least 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to dense fog in several parts of northern India.

“The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with chances of light rain or thundershowers,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

A fog cover delayed 25 trains heading here by two to six hours. The city recorded 27.8 mm rain in last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was 12.5 around five notches above normal.

