Home Cities Delhi

Rains over, air quality back to ‘poor’

Pollution was back again as the city’s air quality deteriorated after the impact of rain subsided on Wednesday.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pollution was back again as the city’s air quality deteriorated after the impact of rain subsided on Wednesday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped to the poor category at 212, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

Air quality had drastically improved on Tuesday after the capital received intermittent showers for two days. In fact, it was the best since October last year.

On Wednesday, 27 areas recorded poor air quality while three areas had moderate air quality, the CPCB said. In the National Capital Region, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Greater Noida recorded “poor” air quality. The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 in the ambient air was recorded at 85 microgrammes per cubic metre (ug/m3), and 131 ug/m3 respectively, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The prescribed safe standard for both these pollutants is 60 and 100 ug/m3, respectively. The SAFAR also said the overall air quality is likely to deteriorate now onwards. “It is likely to go to lower level of very poor for next two days. Moderate foggy conditions due to radiation fog will prevail for the next two days over Delhi and surrounding regions.” 

Cloudy day

It was a cold and cloudy morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, the Met said. At least 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to dense fog in several parts of northern India.
“The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with chances of light rain or thundershowers,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
A fog cover delayed 25 trains heading here by two to six hours. The city recorded 27.8 mm rain in last 24 hours. 
On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was 12.5 around five notches above normal.

Temporary relief for a day only in the city
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its lowest pollution levels since October last year as heavy rains lashed the city and the wind speed picked up. The national capital’s air quality was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category. But     On Wednesday, 27 areas in Delhi recorded ‘poor’ air quality, while it was ‘moderate’ in three areas. In the NCR, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad had “poor” air quality

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air Quality Index Air Pollution Delhi Air Pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp