AAP taking credit of Congress government's works in Delhi, spreading lies through ads: Sheila Dikshit

In a meeting of former MLAs of the party, ex-Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit took on the AAP, saying its government was squandering public money for propagating lies.

Published: 25th January 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Thursday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging it was taking credit of the works done by the Sheila Dikshit government, and claimed it will only cut the party's votes which will help the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a meeting of former MLAs of the party, ex-Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit took on the AAP, saying its government was "squandering public money" for propagating "lies".

"Kejriwal government has been taking credit for the works done by the Congress governments in Delhi without laying a single brick for development in its four-year rule. Instead, it has been squandering the taxpayers' money for self-publicity by propagating lies and confusion through advertisements," she charged.

Party spokesperson Jitender Kumar Kochar said the AAP is asking the people not to "waste" their votes by giving it to the Congress in Lok Sabha polls.

"What will the AAP do by winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi as it would not be in power. AAP will be nowhere in the scene and only help the BJP by cutting the votes of the Congress," Kochar said.

Dikshit asked party leaders and workers to contact people across the city, in the door to door campaigns telling them achievements of the Congress government during its 15-year rule in Delhi and comparing it with what Kejriwal government did in its four-year rule.

The AAP government has not constructed any new hospital, no new flyovers nor any new underpass in the last four years.

Delhi people have seen through the "real face" of the party and teach it an "unforgettable lesson" in Lok Sabha polls, she said.

