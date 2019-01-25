Aim for clean, healthy and glowing skin

By Express News Service

Among all Indian bridal makeup tips, getting your skin to look healthy and glowing on the wedding day is very important. Simply taking care of it a week before the D-day will not be enough. Your skin needs time to take in nourishment and treatments. Make time for yourself and indulge in the treatments at least six weeks prior to the ceremony to give your skin time to work.

Kalpana Sharma, makeup artist from The Body Shop gives us some tips:

In order to obtain a long-lasting look, you should start by cleansing your face well.

Prime up your skin two minutes post moisturizing and blend it well. This helps to keep your concealer and foundation in place, and keeps the makeup intact for long hours.

Moisture foundation would be a good option for smooth and even coverage than a matte finish.

Use a highlighter instead of shimmer or glitter.

Highlight the bridge of the nose, the chin, the forehead and the higher planes of the face.

If you have the ceremonies during the day, then keep the makeup minimal and opt for a more natural look. If you are going for a night-time wedding, keep the makeup heavy and add more colors. If you have a morning wedding, choose pastel shades for the eye makeup. Use a lip balm each time you feel your lips are dry. Do not lick or bite your lips. This will dry the lips and cause them to become chapped and flaky.

Pay attention

If you have the ceremonies during the day, then keep the makeup minimal and opt for a more natural look. If you are going for a night-time wedding, keep the makeup heavy and add more colors. If you have a morning wedding, choose pastel shades for the eye makeup. Use a lip balm each time you feel your lips are dry.