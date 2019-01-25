Home Cities Delhi

Air pollution back to ‘very poor’ category in New Delhi

 Delhi’s air quality was back to ‘very poor’ on Thursday after a short spell of moderate conditions.

By Express News Service

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 311, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while anything between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

In the National Capital Region, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Greater Noida recorded “poor” air quality.

“There is no appreciable change in wind speed, but it is likely to increase marginally to disperse pollutants very slowly due to disturbances. However, introduction of moisture may negate this advantage. AQI is expected to remain in ‘very poor’ range in next three days with slight increase in magnitude,” said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 in the ambient air was recorded at 145 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3) and 242 ug/m3 respectively, according to the SAFAR. The prescribed safe standard for both these pollutants is 60 and 100 ug/m3.

