Be virtually offline and always be emotionally online  

Ambition knows no bounds but when it knows responsibility, it shines like a badge of honour. For restaurateur and more specifically CEO & MD of Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Riyaaz Amlani, who has emerged as a notable figure in the food and dining ecosystem, feels a sense of duty towards the larger ecological community in which he is placed in. Without nurturing a consciousness regarding the natural world, no business can blossom, especially one associated with food that is fundamentally tied to our natural habitat. Therefore his new Social in Vasant Kunj is built around the concept of wabi-sabi, a Japanese aesthetics emphasising simplicity and imperfections. Instead of complex materials, you see it embellished with bright pots and planters, a small step in furthering the cause of green.

Accents of saturated foilage dangle from the roof. These are juxtaposed with angular lines of the minimalistic tables and stools beneath it. The contrast in interiors is brought out cleverly by the placement of natural geometric forms, following sharp symmetry. In short Vasant Kunj Social keeps you undistracted without frills of an ornately done up interior space, allowing you to engage in your offline social banter. “Our philosophy efforts to add value to somebody’s life whether it is by bettering our physical environment or our social connections. It’ll be nice to see people using Social for real human conversations vis and vis sitting across the table with a screen in the middle,” says Amlani.

Diametrically opposite to its simplistic design approach is its over-the-top food panacea. Its gastronomic front includes Indian, Continental and American with an all-day breakfast menu and not to mention, artisanal drinks. “Social has always gone all-out with its food and libations. Along with classics like the China Box, our (in)famous Paneer Makhani and Butter Chicken Biryani(s) are house specials. There is the 4 Cheese and Sausage Masala Pizza, and a new introduction called the LIT Corn Pops (Sriracha lime or cheese BBQ flavoured popcorn, that we’d like you to try,” he says.

Social signature LLIIT (longest long island ice tea) hasn’t moved from the menu, nor have house favourites such as Thai Maalish (Gin, kaffir lime, basil), and Trip On The Drip (Smirnoff + Schnapps + cranberry and orange). Having said that, Desi Popstars (frozen alcopops) are something to try.

This is Delhi’s sixth and the country’s 22nd Social. This chain certainly seems to be going places. Cheers

to that.