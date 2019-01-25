Bridal jewellery inspired by era gone by 

By Express News Service

The marvellous jewellery designs with a dash of Indian heritage are now here to make every bride’s dream come true. TBZ-The Original has unveiled a magnificent collection of bridal jewellery, Riwayat, that is both traditional yet contemporary.

Inspired by the regal era, the range has been meticulously designed to perfection with splendid jewels and stones. The newly-launched collection speaks volumes about its unrivalled grace and impeccable quality for a quintessential modern bridal look. The astute use of cluster settings in gemstones and spread-out designs blow up the grandeur of the jewels magnanimously. The strategic use of different metals not only highlights but also become a part of the design itself while alluring placement of precious gemstones accentuates the pieces.

The collection is a perfect blend of minimalistic and extravagant designs.