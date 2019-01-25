Delhi-Centre power tussle row: AAP government requests SC to pass verdict at earliest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government on Thursday requested the Supreme Court for early pronouncement of judgment on the pleas against the notifications on control over services, setting up of Commission of Inquiry and power of Anti-corruption Bureau in its tussle with the Centre.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising informed a bench of Justices A K Sikri, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah that several administrative issues were arising in the governance of Delhi, therefore judgment should be delivered at the earliest.

Justice Sikri, who headed the two-judge bench which reserved the order, said the judgment will be delivered “very soon”. On November 1 last year, the apex court had reserved its verdict.

In the previous hearings, the Centre had told the court that the Lieutenant Governor has the power to regulate services in Delhi. The powers were delegated to the administrator of Delhi and the services can be administered through him, it had said.

The Centre also said unless the President expressly directs, the L-G, who is the administrator of Delhi, cannot consult the CM or the Council of Ministers.

The Delhi government had earlier told the top court that it wanted to know where it stands with regard to the administration in view of the Constitution bench verdict of apex court on July 4, last year. The five-judge bench had laid down broad parameters for governance of the national capital, which has witnessed a power struggle between the Centre and the Delhi government since the AAP came to power in 2014.