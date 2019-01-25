Dewellery inspired by nature

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

She is an ‘accidental’ jewellery designer, but an ace one at that. Why else would any sane economics graduate enter the world of beauty leaving her love for numbers way behind! But Prakshi Sharma did exactly that. “I just followed my heart. It was a sudden love for jewellery pieces which changed into an all-consuming passion,” she says. So, after completing bachelors in economics, Prakshi joined the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York City, to learn jewellery designing where she was exposed to international design aesthetics and sensibilities. “ThereI recognized the need and the market for chic and contemporary ready-to-wear, fine jewellery in India,” she adds.

Back in India, she set up Prakshi Fine Jewellery in Delhi, and entered into making fine jewellery pieces for today’s woman on the go. That was six years back, in 2013. Today, apart from the store in Delhi, Prakshi also has exclusive jewellery boutiques in Dubai, Kuwait, Jeddah and Qatar. This speaks volumes for the beauty and creativity she brings into her designs.

“Each of the pieces I design is handcrafted by trained and experienced artisans. We have a technical team which takes care of all the technical details regarding the three-dimensional view of each and every piece,” she remarks.

To keep herself abreast with the latest trends in the market, both nationally and globally, Prakshi makes it a point to participate in jewellery shows that happen around the globe. It’s important to keep oneself abreast with what’s happening around, after all!

“Women today have their very own and unique way of styling which matches their personality. They buy jewellery which matches their personal style. Most prefer light weight jewellery which they can wear on a daily basis. Even for social events and occasions, they go for a fusion of classic and contemporary,” she says.

“I myself love wearing minimalistic jewellery, anything which is chic, aesthetically designed and easy to wear but has a deep impact on the heart and mind,” she says adding that she is also a diehard fan of stackable jewellery.

Most of Prakshi’s designs and collections are inspired by Mother Nature. She likes to pick something from the different aspects of life and nature around and then turn it into a piece of art. That she has a fine discerning eye for the beauty can be seen from the fact that she was honoured with the prestigious Best Bridal Jewellery Design award by the industry leader Carolee in 2012. The awarded deisgn was later displayed at the renowned high street brand Bloomingdales.

A perfectionist at heart she firmly believes that when you follow your passion you can achieve every goal in life.