DPCC report on air pollution in south Delhi irks green tribunal

Published: 25th January 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 09:12 AM

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) expressed dissatisfaction on a report submitted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on air pollution caused by a dyeing factory in south Delhi. 

Slamming the panel for not recovering any damage for the pollution caused, the tribunal said this may call for action against the DPCC itself.

“On September 18, 2018, the DPCC was required to furnish a report in the matter. The report is that the factory is now closed. No facts have been ascertained. Ownership of the building or of the illegal activity has not been ascertained. Neither any damage has been recovered for the pollution caused, nor any prosecution ordered,” said a bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel. 

The NGT order came on a letter filed by the RWA, Malviya Nagar, seeking action against the factory involved in dyeing and chemical business.                     

The plea alleged that the unit was causing air pollution by releasing chemicals from the factory, which was affecting the health of the residents in the area.

It reiterated that every order is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

