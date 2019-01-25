Experimentation with styling and cuts to rule 2019

By Express News Service

Indian wedding fashion has always been very traditional in its approach as every Indian boy or girl waits to dress up royally for their big day. In spite of the huge influence of Western fashion, Indian weddings have remained loyal to their traditional roots and the trend is likely to remain the same this year too. In fact, we now see many Western weddings drawing inspiration from Indian weddings for their outfits.

For the Indian bride and the groom, the designers forecast traditional lehengas for women and sherwanis for men, though some may go in for revamping of their heirloom pieces giving a contemporary twist them.

For the brides, lehengas and sarees will lead the wedding day attire while gowns will be preferred for cocktails.

The bridesmaids or the best men have been experimenting with their clothing for some time now, taking Western influence and going for gowns or different drapes and dresses for their family weddings, say designers.

Experimentation with regard to styling, colours, cuts will be prominent in 2019. Brides would like to try unconventional colours from greys to blues to neons, anything which appeals them. Also, bespoke and customized attires would be preferred than off-the-shelf and regular lehengas and gowns. And when it comes to experimentation, young fashion labels and budding designers who are creatively rich, stands an equal chance of getting selected for the bridal outfit.

“Largely speaking, Indian weddings be it a simple one or big fat Bollywood weddings that took place last year, Indian traditional silhouettes and motifs remained the essence of every bride’s attire. From Deepika Padukone’s dupatta which was embroidered stating a religious shloka to Priyanka Chopra’s traditional red coloured lehenga and exquisite jewellery, there were all traditional Indian brides and to my belief, year 2019 is going to be following the same trends as per Indian wedding fashion trends are concerned,” says designer Akshay Raj.

Agrees designer Wani. “Saree is going to take centrestage this Bridal season as well. From Chanderis to Banrasis, brides too are going to explore the most trending Indian outfit. Expect a lot of experimentation in blouses from a tube to full sleeve, from a collared to a frilled, from backless to choli, etc,” she says.

“Khadi is likely to be a popular fabric for wedding collections this year,’ she remarks.

When it comes to grooms a western three-piece suit is not the only attire that men wear on their wedding day. The change that began over a decade ago is complete now. Today, grooms too have a plenty of options to choose from. They can go in for traditional shervanis of give a western twist to their attire as per their wish. Even the colours they go for have changed, from subtle browns, beiges and blues to bright maroons, pinks, navy turquoise.

Bandhgalas are in vogue. And, if done right, they make you look regal. “The Jodhpuri Bandhgalas, the shorter variations of sherwani, can even be paired with trousers for a modern look,” says designer Kusum Vasudev. “Those who want traditional look wear these with Jodhpuri pants or dhotis,” she adds.

Not just dress, men are going in for jewellery as well, in a way at that. The many necklaces like maharajas of the yore, the bracelets and rings for the hands are a huge fashion statement these days.

The classic and traditional Dhoti Kurta is a staple style statement that has never gone out of fashion and perhaps never will. But if the dhoti looks too elaborate, go in for pyjamas. “This year we will be doing a lot of geometric prints for shervanis,” says designer Charu Parasher. “But we are giving a little twist in theform of a drape that adds a bit of feminity and gives it a gloabl look,” she adds.

She also informs that too amny embellishments on men’s dresses don’t look good. “But we are going in for camel and horse emblems on shervanis to add a royal touch,” she remarks.

“Although Indo-Western dresses are in vogue, grooms are likely to stick to shervanis rather than the three-piece pant-suit-tie ensemble,” says designer Smriti Dutta. “But just like women, men too experiment so far as colours and shades are concerned. They now go for floral prints and pastel colours not solid maroons and browns as earlier,” she adds.

