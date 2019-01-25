Gold jewellery will always remain the primary preference

By Express News Service

IN a dynamic universe of customer preferences, the perception of jewellery usage is also changing. While gold remains the primary preference of jewellery on the wedding day, we have had to marry the conventional designs to contemporary look and feel, in order to stay relevant. The latest Wedding Collection by the leading jewellery brand, PC Jewellers, has been crafted keeping the new age customer requirements in mind.

“The traditional gold jewellery like Sitahaar, Raani Haar and others have been relooked at with the infusion of fresh motifs and designs. Besides these mesmerizing beauties, re-entrants like Cocktail Ring, Mathapatti, Bridal Choker, Haath Phool and Kamarbandh are steadily gaining popularity among the newer generations,” says Dibyendu Sarkar, senior manager (sales and admin), PC Jewellers. The handcrafted Meenakari work, with its minute detailing and a vivid variety of colours, deserves special mention here.

Another new phenomenon is the growing affinity of customers to diamond jewellery on the day of the reception. “Our diamond collections are all ready to help the modern bride-to-be dazzle the world in her reception look,” he adds.

The brides today are the millennial brides. As a bride the women wants something that is classic yet sophisticated enough to keep up with the contemporary styles. Jewellery designers keep all these aspects in mind while creating a piece. “We try to keep in mind the characteristics and aesthetics a that a modern Indian bride would look for while choosing the jewellery for her big day,” says Devendra Gupta of Gupta Jewellers, Shalimar Bagh.

Agrees Heena Chhibber who is all set for her D-Day on February 14. “I didn’t want the heavy set piece for my wedding that my mom wore 30 years back. Those pieces are best kept in lockers, cant be worn. I wanted something that I could wear even afterwords, may be not to my office, but at least on small office parties. Hence I bought a sleek diamond set for myself. A bit costly but worth the investment,” she says.