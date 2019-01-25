Jaish duo held from Delhi and Kashmir, terror attack on Republic Day foiled

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives, who were planning terror strikes in the city during the Republic Day celebrations, were arrested from Delhi and Kashmir, the police said on Thursday.

The two men were identified as Abdul Latif Ganaie alias Umair, 29 from Ganderbal and Hilal Ahmad Bhat, 26, from Batapora, Hazratbal in Kashmir. Latif, a JeM district commander, was the mastermind of the recent spree of grenade attacks in various parts of J&K, including Srinagar, the police said.

“Both were in the advance stage of carrying out terror strikes in Delhi during the Republic Day celebrations and their other associates were to do likewise in Srinagar and around,” DCP, Special Cell, PS Kushwah said.

Kushwah said the two were arrested after “specific inputs were received from Military Intelligence, Delhi Unit about a house in Laxmi Nagar, frequented by suspicious persons”.

Latif was nabbed in the late hours of Sunday when he came to meet someone near Rajghat. The grenade attack mastermind was planning terror strikes in heavy footfall areas, VIP areas and on a vital installation on the instructions given by Pakistan-based Abu Mauz, the officer said.

“A pistol with 26 live cartridges, three rubber stamps of JeM in the names of Operation Commander Abu Mauz, District Commander Talha Bhai and District Commander Umair Ibrahim and other incriminating material were seized,” the officer said, adding that two grenades were recovered from his house.

Bhat was arrested from Kashmir’s Bandipora.