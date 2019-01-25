Tricolour collection for home decor

By Express News Service

This Republic Day, deck your home with new tricolour range introduced by Lajpat Nagar-based I’M, The Centre for Applied Arts. The collection has been created keeping in mind the spirit of the republic and includes comfortable couches and chairs to give your home a patriotic feel.

The collection comprises sofa setting and chairs to complement the opulent look in your drawing room and make it more spacious with its structured design and their elegant look makes them more appropriate to place in drawing room creating much attraction for your guests. The fabric used is organic signifying the Indian craftsmanship.