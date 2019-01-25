Weaving a colourful story of Indian mohallas

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Every time we step out of our cozy homes, we are shadowed by towering concrete buildings, fixated to our phones and totally ignorant of who the person next to us is. But, this often leaves many nostalgic of the close knitted societies which once use to work as an extended family. Artist Kavita Chopra Dikshit’s latest series of work, titled Mohalla, does the same for us, making us yearn for the romance of the

bygone society.

Dikshit’s solo exhibition explores the Indian mohallas, showcased in a series of art works in oils, acrylic and mixed media. But what urged her to work on the series? “It is not possible to pin point one moment,” says she, adding, “Rather it is the outcome of various emotions. A part of it was because of how my childhood life was in a small company township called Gomia in Bihar. It was a very unusual childhood, there were no televisions and I would often find myself climbing trees or going to the river. And everything revolved around the community.”

Just as Dikshit stated it, working on the series wasn’t a conscious decision. “It was the first time I was working on abstract and semi abstract. And while I was exploring the form, it struck to me that I was indeed weaving the story of mohallas. It could be because in the last few years, it dawned on me that we have been living isolated lives. Everyone is so busy being constantly updated with the social media that the idea of community has been lost,” says the artist, who believes that she is not trying to make a big philosophical point.

The artist herself lives in a close knit family, with her in-laws and other relations. “Thankfully, my life isn’t about just me, it’s about the family as a whole. While many believe that their isolated lives are their choice, private space being very crucial to them. However, private spaces is not just limited to community but has also seeped into the nuclear families. A house might be full but with all the members in different rooms busy with their cell phones, thus, losing a bigger community family,” says she.

Glance over her artwork, and it is sure to make you yearn for a life, much different to what you lead now, irrespective of whether you had a childhood where the community was more like an extended family. One major reason for this, is the beautiful play of colours. Elaborating further, Dikshit says that there are two aspects to it. “Firstly, mohallas are a very colourful place, not just visually but in terms of experiences, from the sounds you wake up to and the various interactions that take place throughout the day. Also, smaller parts of India are often coloured, be it purple, green, blue or pink. And as you go down South it gets even brighter. Secondly, it has a very fairytale approach. It’s not entirely realistic and has born out of nostalgia,” says Dikshit, whose personal journey is as interesting as her artwork.

Post her graduation in Mass communication, Dikshit went to the US to peruse her Masters. “I started working with CNN at the International headquarter and moved to advertising where I worked on films, radio and various other events. Later I started my own film company where the graphics were created in house. It was then that I figured I had a creative flare and took graphic design as a full time career option,” says she. But this wasn’t the end. It was later in the years that she started experimenting with crayons. The positive feedback she got really boosted her confidence, post which there was no looking back.

Her meandering life style has ended up being an aid when it comes to painting. “I had the aesthetic sense and understood colours really well because of my background in graphic design. And my composition was further refined by my photography and film past,” says she. The exhibition opens on February 5 at the India Habitat Centre.