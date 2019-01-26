Home Cities Delhi

Centre putting hurdles in our way: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

CM said his government had to face and overcome several hurdles put up by the Modi government in a bid to disturb and disrupt the ongoing development work in the national capital.

Published: 26th January 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the Republic Day celebrations of the Delhi government at the Chhatrasal stadium on Friday | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unfurling the Tricolour during the Delhi government’s Republic Day celebrations on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that on his watch, the national capital has seen a ‘revolution’ over the last four years.

Addressing a sizeable crowd that had gathered at the Chhatrasal stadium, the CM said his government had to face and overcome several hurdles put up by the Modi government in a bid to disturb and disrupt the ongoing development work in the national capital.

“Had the champions of our freedom struggle, who sacrificed their lives to win us independence from tyranny and oppression 70 years ago, been alive today, they would not have been happy to see what the country has become. The formation of this government was a revolution which happened four years ago. It was the people of Delhi who made it possible. However, some people are trying to put hurdles on our way. People across the country today are talking about the classrooms and Mohalla clinics that we created in Delhi. Here, farmers don’t commit suicide,” the CM said.

In a bid to mend fences with the Delhi Police with which his party has had several run-ins in the past, Kejriwal said his government has provided compensation of `1 crore each to the families of some personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. “We wanted to compensate families of all personnel who lost their lives on duty. However, it has been stopped. This is wrong,” Kejriwal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Republic day celebrations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp