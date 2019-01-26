Centre putting hurdles in our way: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unfurling the Tricolour during the Delhi government’s Republic Day celebrations on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that on his watch, the national capital has seen a ‘revolution’ over the last four years.

Addressing a sizeable crowd that had gathered at the Chhatrasal stadium, the CM said his government had to face and overcome several hurdles put up by the Modi government in a bid to disturb and disrupt the ongoing development work in the national capital.

“Had the champions of our freedom struggle, who sacrificed their lives to win us independence from tyranny and oppression 70 years ago, been alive today, they would not have been happy to see what the country has become. The formation of this government was a revolution which happened four years ago. It was the people of Delhi who made it possible. However, some people are trying to put hurdles on our way. People across the country today are talking about the classrooms and Mohalla clinics that we created in Delhi. Here, farmers don’t commit suicide,” the CM said.

In a bid to mend fences with the Delhi Police with which his party has had several run-ins in the past, Kejriwal said his government has provided compensation of `1 crore each to the families of some personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. “We wanted to compensate families of all personnel who lost their lives on duty. However, it has been stopped. This is wrong,” Kejriwal said.