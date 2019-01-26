Delhi air quality improves after rainfall; relief to be short-lived

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhiites breathed easy on Friday as the air quality improved to the ‘moderate’ category from Thursday’s ‘very poor’. The improvement was attributed to rainfall which washed away pollutants from the ambient air, said authorities.   
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 151, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The relief, however, might be short-lived, as the air quality is expected to deteriorate slowly in next two days, as forecast by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, while 401 to 500 is ‘severe’.

The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 in the ambient air was recorded at 68 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3), and 111 ug/m3 respectively, according to SAFAR.
The prescribed safe standard for both these pollutants is 60 and 100 ug/m3 respectively.

On Friday, 16 areas in Delhi recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, while it was ‘poor’ in four areas, CPCB said.
In the National Capital Region, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Greater Noida recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, it said.

