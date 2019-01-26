Enjoy Dilli BC’s delicacies at Vasant Vihar now

By Express News Service

Delhi’s most sought-after take away and food delivery chain has opened up its joint in DDA Market, Vasant Vihar. The joint serves authentic North Indian and Mughlai cuisine, accompanied with crispy rolls and special tandoor delights. “Our chef’s expertise and special attention that goes into food making makes every dish that comes out of the kitchen perfect. The use of premium ingredients, authentic flavours, fresh ground and whole spices, makes our food unique and delectable,” says one of the Dilli BC’s founders Vipul Sharma.

Dilli BC, a dream child of food lover techies was launched in April 2016. The sheer passion to bring high-quality fine-dining food available at an affordable price over delivery has lead this small-scale venture which started from a discussion over coffee table turn into a sizeable and profitable business today. With more than 15 outlets now, Dilli BC is a name that one can rely on for daily meals. “We are striving to maintain a stronghold in Delhi NCR and further expand in nearby cities. We want Dilli BC to be the go-to place for North Indian and Mughlai food,” added Sharma.

Timings : 12 pm to 4pm

Meal for Two : J700

Address: 26, DDA Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi