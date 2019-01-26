Delhi HC seeks JNU reply on petition against professor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Friday asked Jawaharlal Nehru University to file a reply to the plea challenging the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) report, exonerating professor Atul Johri of the charge of sexual harassment.

Last year, several female students at the varsity alleged that they were sexually harassed by Johri.

The plea was filed through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeking suspension of the accused professor. The plea has also sought quashing of the ICC report, according to which, the professor posed no threat to the complainants and instead was facing threats from the students who complained against him.

In March last year, police had registered only one FIR based on allegations made by nine women. Later, they registered eight FIRs against Johri on separate complaints. According to one of those FIRs, Johri sexually harassed them in a lab at the Department of Life Sciences.

In May, the court directed the ICC to decide on the suspension of Johri after examining the material on record and ordered that the professor would have no access to Laboratory No. 409 of the Department of Life Sciences.