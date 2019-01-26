Mayur Vihar flyover to ease traffic between Noida, Akshardham

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A three-lane, one-kilometre-long flyover opened in Mayur Vihar on Friday will help reduce congestion in traffic from Noida to Akshardham.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his deputy and local MLA Manish Sisodia and PWD minister Satyendra Jain, opened the much-awaited flyover to the public.

The Mayur Vihar flyover is a part of the Phase III extension of the Barapullah elevated road corridor, from Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan. The flyover was a Delhi government project planned and executed by PWD Delhi at a cost of approximately `45 crore.

“Commuters will also save time, as earlier it took one hour, but now travel between Noida and Akshardam will take just 15-20 minutes,” said Sisodia.

“Uninterrupted movement of traffic on this intersection would save emission of at least 1.29 tons of carbon dioxide per day,” said a PWD official.