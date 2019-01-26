Pinjra Tod accuses cops of forcibly stopping screening of film at Hudson Lane

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pinjra Tod, a women's collective, on Friday accused the police of forcibly stopping the screening of a documentary film in northwest Delhi's Hudson Lane.

The police, however, said the screening was being carried out without permission.

"While we were halfway through the screening of 'Father, Son and The Holy War' as part of Pinjra Tod's 'Humara Mohalla' initiative at Hudson Lane, the police arrived to stop the screening, claiming that they had received a complaint as apparently we were screening a seditious film, even though we had furnished all the required information in advance," alleged a member of Pinjra Tod.

"The police forcibly cut off our electricity supply and shut down all the shops in the area. We refused to move and continued to watch the film on a laptop," she said.

According to a senior police officer, they were informed by a passerby that a film screening was going on and when they reached the spot, they found that it was happening without permission.

The police said they stopped the screening but denied cutting off the electric supply.