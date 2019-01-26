Home Cities Delhi

Pinjra Tod accuses cops of forcibly stopping screening of film at Hudson Lane

According to a senior police officer, they were informed by a passerby that a film screening was going on and when they reached the spot, they found that it was happening without permission.

Published: 26th January 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Pinjra Tod

Pinjra Tod members (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pinjra Tod, a women's collective, on Friday accused the police of forcibly stopping the screening of a documentary film in northwest Delhi's Hudson Lane.

The police, however, said the screening was being carried out without permission.

"While we were halfway through the screening of 'Father, Son and The Holy War' as part of Pinjra Tod's 'Humara Mohalla' initiative at Hudson Lane, the police arrived to stop the screening, claiming that they had received a complaint as apparently we were screening a seditious film, even though we had furnished all the required information in advance," alleged a member of Pinjra Tod.

"The police forcibly cut off our electricity supply and shut down all the shops in the area. We refused to move and continued to watch the film on a laptop," she said.

According to a senior police officer, they were informed by a passerby that a film screening was going on and when they reached the spot, they found that it was happening without permission.

The police said they stopped the screening but denied cutting off the electric supply.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinjra Tod Father Son and The Holy War

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp