Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System plan hits bump before taking off

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even before the plan could be implemented on the ground, a controversy over the 82 km long Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) has already begun. Sources said the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has slammed the Delhi government for saying they would not be able to pay their share of the project.

The transport department had given an in-principle approval to the project, involving the remodelling of the existing Sarai Kale Khan city bus terminal. The project also features an elevated pedestrian plaza and common commuter and multi-modal integration facilities. However, it later went back on its pledge to contribute its share of `1,138 crore to the project. The entire cost of the project has been pegged at

`31,902 crore.

The Supreme Court had voiced its displeasure with the AAP government over its decision to pull out of the project citing “lack of funds”. Now, the EPCA, which was formed by the apex court to monitor steps being taken to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR, has pulled up the Kejriwal regime.

The project, which, according to some estimates, is tipped to reduce the notorious Delhi traffic by about 1 lakh vehicles, has been in works for over a decade. Sources said while the Delhi government wanted an underground station at the ISBT, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is the implementing authority of the entire project, wanted an elevated station. Earlier this week, the Delhi government gave its in-principle nod to the proposed elevated station.

“We had a meeting regarding the mobilisation of resources. RRTS has to be implemented and the meeting was held to discuss ways to go about it and invite suggestions. The decision to implement the project was taken in 2004. There’s simply no doubt that the project has to come to fruition,” Bhure Lal, Chairman, EPCA, said.