21 couples from economically weaker section tie the knot at mass wedding in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty-one couples belonging to the economically weaker section tied the knot at a mass wedding organised here by an NGO on Sunday.

"This is the first time that the Beti Foundation has organised a mass wedding on its own. We gave the couples basic household item to help them start their marital life," President of Beti Foundation Anuj Bhati said.

"The families had fixed the matrimonial alliances and we are just bearing the expenses of the marriage. Two couples got married without their families' consent," said Manisha Chopra, a psychologist and social worker.

Gurpreet Kaur, a freelance researcher and social worker, said the families of the couples could not bear the marriage expenses.

"We have asked them to invite only 15 people from each side. We also arranged breakfast and lunch for them," Kaur said.

Additional Labour Commissioner Rajender Dhar said, "It is a noble cause. These are the families who cannot even fulfil their basic needs and arranging a wedding is a huge challenge for them. In the coming days we want to organise a mass wedding ceremony for at least 101 couples."

Lebanese ambassador to India HC Rabie Narsh, NDMC Secretary Rashmi Singh and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajiv Ranjan were among the special invitees to the event.

