Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone for corridor from Akshardham to EPE

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid the foundation stone for the six-lane, access-controlled corridor from Akshardham to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) junction on Baghpat road. The road will help decongest traffic on Delhi roads and bring down air pollution.

“The works worth Rs50,000 crore have been sanctioned for road projects around Delhi. These will improve air pollution in the capital caused by traffic congestion. Keeping a check on air pollution is not a difficult task with all agencies now agreeing to join hands,” the Road Transport and Highways minister said.

Gadkari said the entry of commercial vehicles into the capital was down by 27 per cent due to the EPE and the Western Peripheral Expressway. “The 90-km Delhi-Meerut Expressway will also be fully operational by April,” he added.

The 31.3-km stretch of the highway for which the foundation stone was laid is a part of National Highway-709B and will run from Akhardham to Sharanpur bypass. The road will go through Geeta Colony, Shastri Park, Khazuri Khas, Delhi-UP border and Mandola (intersection at EPE).

The project includes overbridges at Shahdara and Anand Vihar railway lines and Dilshad Garden-ISBT Metro Line.