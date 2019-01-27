Now, NCST to award firms and workers

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to revamp itself and not just a grievance redressal body, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) will give out awards to organisations and people working for the welfare of scheduled tribes.

The awards will be given in three categories to recognise the work of educational institutions, public sector undertakings and public service — NGOs/individuals for their ground initiatives in tribal belts. “This will be a step forward to encourage the special work being done by the organisations and individuals in the sphere of tribal welfare. The awardees will be chosen based on the commission’s observations,” said A K Singh, secretary, NCST.

To bring more changes, the commission is also planning to introduce an annual lecture series on its foundation day. The NCST has invited Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for addressing the lecture on “Constitution and tribals”.

“This topic is important as it addresses the key sub-topics of Constitution and tribal rights,” said Singh.