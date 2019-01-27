‘People need to check details of domestic helps’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) will sensitise the people with the help of the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to ensure that trafficked minors are not employed as domestic helps.

The Commission wants to ensure that domestic maids are verified by the local police station, and it hopes that the residents will no more employ children as maids in their households. The police will cross-check the information of domestic helps with the help of documents verifying age as mandated by the Juvenile Justice Act.

Rough estimates suggest about 2,300 placement agencies operate in Delhi and less than one-sixth of them are legitimate.

“Most of the children, after getting trafficked, land in posh colonies as maids. Citizens do not know the legal ramifications of employing a child as domestic maid. It is the need of the hour to sensitise the residents, who are looking for employment of domestic maids. The illegally-run placement agencies take advantage of it,” DCPCR member Roop Sudesh Vimal said.

He added that the Commission has identified four districts in Delhi where they will meet RWAs and residents so that they no more encourage illegal placement agencies and follow the process as mentioned in the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill.

According to the DCPCR, the goal is to create a sensitive and knowledgeable group of RWAs on “domestic maid issue” and the legal notifications on child trafficking, placement agencies, and recruitment of domestic maids.

“We will discuss the legal process of employing a domestic maid and empower RWAs on domestic maid issue so that a system will be developed where every resident will report the RWAs before employing any maid at their house.”

“It is very difficult to calculate the number of domestic maids being employed in a particular area. But, the RWAs should be made a part of the system to keep a check on young girls being trafficked for domestic maid purpose and provide them justice,” said Vimal. He added that the Commission is keeping a tight vigil on some placement agencies and action will follow soon.

Girls from other states

Young girls are trafficked from states such as Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh by illegally running placement agencies. In the past, the Delhi Commission for Women has written to the government to track such dubious agencies.