Home Cities Delhi

Visit curry singh for home recipes

Food industry in our country is considered to be a male dominated one; one hardly finds female chefs and restaurateurs.

Published: 27th January 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Osama jalali
Express News Service

Food industry in our country is considered to be a male-dominated one; one hardly finds female chefs and restaurateurs. I have a firm belief that nobody can substitute food made by a mother or a sister but I always struggled to find any lady running the show all by herself in a commercial set up.  Then I found Chef Reetika Singh who, defying the odds, is successfully running a small outlet by the name of Curry Singh Kitchens in Gurugram. 

Curry Singh, with its small, neat kitchen and comfortable seatings, gives a very friendly vibe. A couple of open air seatings just next to the kitchen seems to be the best place to enjoy the weather. But the most interesting part of Curry Singh is its small, crisp menu. It is a menu with just three veg and non-veg curries, a dal and one vegetable of the day paired with breads.  

Each dish is handpicked by Chef Reetika and mastered to perfection. Most of the recipes are home recipes and are served with no tantrums but with lots of love, just the way one would have at home. Meat Curry made in lagan (copper ware) had a nice rustic curry with meat cooked to perfection. I had it with a plain tandoori roti coming straight out of the bhatti.  

Curry Singh has an old school brick wall bhatti which makes the difference in breads and the Tandoori Kukkad, the only starter they do, but trust me it’s the best one available in the city. Balanced marination and a subtle smoky flavor of the bhatti sets it apart from its competitors. While enjoying the curries I didn’t even feel the need to have rice which is deliberately not on the menu and justifies the name Curry Singh.  

Vegetable of the day was Tinda stuffed with wadi, a very old school and regional recipe of a typical Punjabi house. Reetika told me its her mother’s recipe passed on to her and I am glad that she incorporated it in her restaurant, there are very few who do such old school stuff commercially. 

Curry Singh is a Punjabi restaurant which doesn’t do Butter Chicken but has Dahi Murgh which again has that regional character, and takes you back to your childhood memories. To end, Chef Reetika did a very quick a la minute Atte ka Halwa loaded with desi ghee which reminded me of a friend’s grandmother who cooked the same for me whenever I visited him during my vacations. 

Meal for two: `500
Address: Shop no DG 01 Arcadia -2, South City 2, Gurugram

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food industry Curry Singh Kitchens

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp