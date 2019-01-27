Visit curry singh for home recipes

Osama jalali By

Express News Service

Food industry in our country is considered to be a male-dominated one; one hardly finds female chefs and restaurateurs. I have a firm belief that nobody can substitute food made by a mother or a sister but I always struggled to find any lady running the show all by herself in a commercial set up. Then I found Chef Reetika Singh who, defying the odds, is successfully running a small outlet by the name of Curry Singh Kitchens in Gurugram.

Curry Singh, with its small, neat kitchen and comfortable seatings, gives a very friendly vibe. A couple of open air seatings just next to the kitchen seems to be the best place to enjoy the weather. But the most interesting part of Curry Singh is its small, crisp menu. It is a menu with just three veg and non-veg curries, a dal and one vegetable of the day paired with breads.

Each dish is handpicked by Chef Reetika and mastered to perfection. Most of the recipes are home recipes and are served with no tantrums but with lots of love, just the way one would have at home. Meat Curry made in lagan (copper ware) had a nice rustic curry with meat cooked to perfection. I had it with a plain tandoori roti coming straight out of the bhatti.

Curry Singh has an old school brick wall bhatti which makes the difference in breads and the Tandoori Kukkad, the only starter they do, but trust me it’s the best one available in the city. Balanced marination and a subtle smoky flavor of the bhatti sets it apart from its competitors. While enjoying the curries I didn’t even feel the need to have rice which is deliberately not on the menu and justifies the name Curry Singh.

Vegetable of the day was Tinda stuffed with wadi, a very old school and regional recipe of a typical Punjabi house. Reetika told me its her mother’s recipe passed on to her and I am glad that she incorporated it in her restaurant, there are very few who do such old school stuff commercially.

Curry Singh is a Punjabi restaurant which doesn’t do Butter Chicken but has Dahi Murgh which again has that regional character, and takes you back to your childhood memories. To end, Chef Reetika did a very quick a la minute Atte ka Halwa loaded with desi ghee which reminded me of a friend’s grandmother who cooked the same for me whenever I visited him during my vacations.

Meal for two: `500

Address: Shop no DG 01 Arcadia -2, South City 2, Gurugram