Women power

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The majestic display of India’s military might and the show of its soft power got additional sheen courtesy women soldiers and officers, who marched down Delhi’s Rajpath on Saturday to script history on 70th Republic Day.

Crowds cheered each time military, paramilitary and police contingents smartly went past the podium where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Guest Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, along with the First Lady Tshepo Motsepe were seated.

President Ram Nath Kovind

and Prime Minister Narendra

Modi welcome South African

President Cyril Ramaphosa

during the 70th Republic

Day celebrations in New

Delhi on Saturday.

The celebrations highlighted

the past, present and future of

India’s journey as the young

and the old took part in the

annual spectacle | photos by

shekhar yadav

More than 20 tableaux of the states and central government and colourful cultural performances by children showcased the cultural diversity of India.

The South Africa president along with the First Lady was seen enjoying the march pasts and the acrobatics performed by aircraft.

For the first time, Indian National Army (INA) veterans Parmanand, Lalti Ram, Hira Singh and Bhagmal, all nonagenarians, participated in the annual parade.

This year’s Republic Day parade saw woman power at its best. An all-women Assam Rifles contingent in the lead and a woman officer being a part of the Army’s Daredevil team performing bike stunts were the highlights. The Contingents of the Army Services Corps, a unit of the Corps of Signals and the Navy were led by women officers.

The indigenously developed self propelled artillery gun K-9 Vajra and the US made artillery gun system M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer made its debut on Rajpath. Made-in-India Akash Weapon System and Main Battle Tank T-90 were also part a of the arms display.

Police, paramilitary and Army personnel kept a hawk eye on Rajpath, where the country’s who’s who descended to witness the annual event. Present on the occasion were most of the central ministers and opposition leaders.

Former prime ministers Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh also attended the parade. Multi-layer security kept guard as two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives were arrested on Thursday. About 25,000 policemen were deployed on security duty.