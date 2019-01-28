Home Cities Delhi

‘Beating’ rival: Vijay Goel drums against Arvind Kejriwal government 

Union minister Vijay Goel and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari play ‘dhol’ | Twitter

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Vijay Goel on Sunday launched a campaign targeting the AAP government for what he claimed as CM Arvind Kejriwal’s failure to keep the promises he made to the people of Delhi.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra were among leaders who attended the launch of the campaign, ‘Dhol Andolan’.

“Wherever you go to Delhi, there is traffic jam. Parking is a big problem. The biggest issue is that the national capital has been made a slum,” Goel said in his address, as he urged the people to remove Kejriwal from power. “Hospitals are in a very bad shape and patients are suffering due to apathy and negligence by the govt.”

“Goel expressed concern over Delhi’s worsening situation and said that Kejriwal has ruined Delhi. His government is the worst ever in the history of Delhi,” according to a BJP statement. 
Meanwhile, Mishra appealed the people that time had come to “throw out the corrupt, pretentious and idle Kejriwal government”.

At the function, Tiwari handed a ‘gada’ (mace) to Goel, saying that it was a symbol of unity and a memento against “corrupt” Kejriwal and his government who were dividing society on caste lines. Later, Tiwari and Goel played the ‘dhol’ at the launch of the campaign.
 The Delhi BJP chief claimed that Delhi had become the most polluted city in the world and huge traffic jams had severely affected the life of its citizens. “The Kejriwal government has not taken any steps to deal with this chaos. In the last four years of his government, neither any development took place nor they have built any new hospitals or colleges as promised by him,” Tiwari said. 

BJP’s pamphlet claims

Many promises such as Wi-FI, new hospitals, colleges, industrial policy, Jan Lokpal have not been kept by the AAP government. The BJP also blamed its rival for pollution, corruption, dirty drinking water among others

