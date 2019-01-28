Home Cities Delhi

BJP, AAP failed to keep promises made to people: Sheila Dikshit

 Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit on Sunday accused rivals BJP and AAP of turning back on their promises made to the people of the city.

Published: 28th January 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit on Sunday accused rivals BJP and AAP of turning back on their promises made to the people of the city.

People still remember the development which the Congress governments brought to the city, the former chief minister said. “They (the electorate) voted for the BJP and the AAP in previous elections, but got lies and hollow promises in return,” she said.

aking potshots at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, Dikshit claimed the ruling party does not know how to work and added that it was only making tall claims instead of working for the people.
She reminded the gathering that as the general election is due this year, the people should not repose their faith on the Kejriwal-led party. “The Lok Sabha polls are very important, do not vote for a party that tells lies and makes promises only,” the Congress veteran urged the people in her address.
At the same time, the three-time chief minister claimed that the Congress was on the way to its revival and that the people wanted it to form the next government at the Centre. “This large gathering rekindles hope that we will win all seven seats in Delhi.” 

Dikshit also targeted the BJP which is in control of the civic bodies of the city.  The national capital was the filthiest under the party-ruled municipal corporations, she said. “I had never seen Delhi so filthy before.” 

Incidentally, MCD workers have gone on strikes and dumped garbage on the roads to protest of non-payment of their dues. Residents in East Delhi were the worst hit due to these strikes. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had blamed the BJP for the mess, saying that the saffron party has “misled” the sanitation workers.

Dikshit also attacked the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, saying its decisions like the GST and demonetisation have had a negative impact on people. “What happened to the promise of giving `15 lakh and bringing back black money? The BJP only misled the people.”    
She said that during the Congress rule, the Metro fares were hiked only twice.  “The Metro project was never delayed when the Congress was in power. Now, the Phase III is running behind schedule.”

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheila Dikshit BJP AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp