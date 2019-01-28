BJP, AAP failed to keep promises made to people: Sheila Dikshit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit on Sunday accused rivals BJP and AAP of turning back on their promises made to the people of the city.

People still remember the development which the Congress governments brought to the city, the former chief minister said. “They (the electorate) voted for the BJP and the AAP in previous elections, but got lies and hollow promises in return,” she said.

aking potshots at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, Dikshit claimed the ruling party does not know how to work and added that it was only making tall claims instead of working for the people.

She reminded the gathering that as the general election is due this year, the people should not repose their faith on the Kejriwal-led party. “The Lok Sabha polls are very important, do not vote for a party that tells lies and makes promises only,” the Congress veteran urged the people in her address.

At the same time, the three-time chief minister claimed that the Congress was on the way to its revival and that the people wanted it to form the next government at the Centre. “This large gathering rekindles hope that we will win all seven seats in Delhi.”

Dikshit also targeted the BJP which is in control of the civic bodies of the city. The national capital was the filthiest under the party-ruled municipal corporations, she said. “I had never seen Delhi so filthy before.”

Incidentally, MCD workers have gone on strikes and dumped garbage on the roads to protest of non-payment of their dues. Residents in East Delhi were the worst hit due to these strikes. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had blamed the BJP for the mess, saying that the saffron party has “misled” the sanitation workers.

Dikshit also attacked the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, saying its decisions like the GST and demonetisation have had a negative impact on people. “What happened to the promise of giving `15 lakh and bringing back black money? The BJP only misled the people.”

She said that during the Congress rule, the Metro fares were hiked only twice. “The Metro project was never delayed when the Congress was in power. Now, the Phase III is running behind schedule.”