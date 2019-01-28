Home Cities Delhi

BJP MLA files police complaint against Kejriwal for 'misleading' phone calls to voters by AAP

The AAP has asserted that it was no crime to tell the people who got their names deleted from electoral rolls and that it was restored due to the AAP and its leaders.

Published: 28th January 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has lodged a complaint with police against Aam Aadmi Party convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that phone calls were being made to voters of his Rajouri Garden constituency claiming their names had been deleted from electoral rolls by the BJP.

Sirsa alleged the AAP was "misleading" voters in his constituency through "propaganda" that their names were deleted because of the BJP but re-listed because of "sincere efforts" of Kejriwal.

In his complaint filed at Tilak Nagar police station on Sunday, the BJP MLA cited names of two voters who received such calls.

"It is a conspiracy to defame me by false representation before voters of my constituency to lower my image before them that their MLA is weak and not capable to protect their fundamental right to vote," Sirsa said in his complaint.

Last week, a delegation of the BJP's Delhi unit led by its president Manoj Tiwari had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking action against AAP over its claim of deletion of names of 30 lakh voters in Delhi, and also over phone calls being made to voters by AAP volunteers defaming the BJP.

The AAP has asserted that it was no crime to tell the people who got their names deleted from electoral rolls and that it was restored due to the AAP and its leaders.

"Aam Aadmi Party, its MLAs and volunteers organised camps to register those voters again. This process is still going on. We believe that adding these genuine voters is not a crime or telling this to voters is not a crime," AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had said earlier.

The party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being involved in the alleged deletion of names of lakhs of voters belonging to Purvanchali, Bania and Muslim communities in the national capital after the 2015 assembly elections in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manjinder Singh Sirsa AAP Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp