Blend of retro elements with modern styling

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has confirmed that their CBR300 will be road-ready soon. It is a machine for the motorcycle enthusiast and has been styled with typical Japanese precision.

Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has confirmed that their CBR300 will be road-ready soon. It is a machine for the motorcycle enthusiast and has been styled with typical Japanese precision. The bike will be brought in as a completely knocked-down unit and will be assembled at the company’s facility in Manesar, Haryana. 

It is a fine blend of modern styling mixed with retro elements to give it a rather unique look that undoubtedly takes its inspiration from sporty café racers. The CB300R is constructed with tubular and pressed steel which gives it a light-yet-rigid chassis that enables it to handle like a dream. You also get a swing arm manufactured from steel plate and a single rear shock that comes with a seven-step adjustable setting. The handlebars are tapered to allow a 40 degree turning angle which also plays a pivotal role in the handling department.

Set to launch later this year, the Honda CBR300 is expected to be priced below Rs 2.5 lakh.

Honda Motorcycle

