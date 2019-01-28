Delhi to get 1.1 crore-litre underground reservoir

Home Cities Delhi

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday laid the foundation stone of an underground reservoir and a complementing boosting pumping station to be constructed in east Delhi’s Patparganj area.

“Laid the foundation stone of the construction of a 110-lakh-litre capacity UGR (underground reservoir) in Patparganj today. The capacity has been planned keeping in mind the forecast of population rise in the next 15 years. The project will be operational in 18 months, and will permanently solve the water supply issues of the surrounding areas,” Sisodia tweeted.

According to a statement issued by the government, the reservoir was required to solve the problems of the people living in Patparganj, affected by traffic jams and water shortage intermittently. 

“When the Delhi government was formed, there was concurrence on two big needs of the constituency. The first was a flyover in front of Mayur Vihar Phase 1 to ease the daily jam on the Noida-to-Akshardham stretch. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 26, 2019. The second one is a UGR which would permanently solve the rising need for water in Patparganj,” it said.

The UGR will draw water from Bhagirathi plant and Ranney wells, it said. 
It added that more than 1 lakh residents of Patparganj village; Mayur Vihar Phase 1; E, F and P blocks of Pandav Nagar; Acharya Niketan; Pratap Nagar; Shashi Garden and adjoining areas will benefit from the reservoir. 

