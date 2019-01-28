Home Cities Delhi

Delhi’s air quality ‘poor’, likely to deteriorate    

Published: 28th January 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi air pollution

Fog covered the city in the morning hours on Wednesday (Photo | EPS/Shekhar yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality in Delhi was ‘poor’ on Sunday and is likely to become worse due to a drop in wind speed, which slows down dispersal of pollutants, officials said.
The overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 269, which falls in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 100 and 200 is categorised as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

In the National Capital Region, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Greater Noida recorded ‘poor’ air quality, it said. The overall level of PM2.5—fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres—in Delhi was 131 micrograms per cubic metre, while the PM10 level was 205 micrograms per cubic metre, it said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the current air quality of Delhi was in the ‘poor’ category.
According to a SAFAR forecast, the air quality is likely to deteriorate towards the lower end of the very poor category as cold wave conditions loom. The cold wave conditions will tend to lower the wind speed.
“Gentle fog is now mainly confined to early morning hours,” SAFAR said.

TAGS
Delhi air quality Fog Pollution Delhi pollution

