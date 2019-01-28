Home Cities Delhi

The Lil Flea: Experience the Indie zone

And from Delhi, there’s Sanjeeta Bhattacharya who’ll make you sway to some nice jazz tunes and Kamakshi Khanna who’ll get you grooving on pop music.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Enjoy some of the most original sounds coming from the indie music scene in the country. Coming all the way from Mumbai, just for The Lil Flea are some of the strongest new voices in the indie scene. These include the soothing melodies of Nikhil D’souza, fun sounds of Tejas Menon, Dylan inspired music of Clayton Hogermeer, African rhythms with Bombay Djembe Folas and Indian Sufi Rock specialists Kabir Cafe. And from Delhi, there’s Sanjeeta Bhattacharya who’ll make you sway to some nice jazz tunes and Kamakshi Khanna who’ll get you grooving on pop music.

Other key highlights include an open-air movie theatre, classics like Moonrise Kingdom, Before Sunrise, Hachiko, Love Rosie, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s;  book exchanges, free seeds distribution, live art, carnival games, board games.

There will also be a food section. To pick Delhi’s best food offerings, Team Lil Flea collaborated with three Delhi based food bloggers, Shivesh Bhatia, Gunjan Sawhney and Sahiba Gursahaney. They have shortlisted 50 brands including home chefs, bakers and a few prominent food joints. The shopping section includes 250 participants. These brands bring styles you haven’t seen before.
The Lil Flea will be on at JLN Stadium from February 1 to 3. 

