Farmers who introduced tech to agriculture in Haryana honoured

CHANDIGARH: Three farmers from Haryana, an eye surgeon and an agricultural scientist from Chandigarh have been conferred the Padma Shri.

Sultan Singh, 56, from Nilokheri area in Karnal, who specialises in breeding native and exotic fish varieties, has been conferred the award.

Singh, the founder of Sultan Fish Seed Farm, has developed many new technologies. “I have adopted a new technoat is re-circulatory aquaculture technology for the time in India.”Another farmer Kanwal Singh Chauhan (57) from Aterna village in Sonepat, who has an MA-LLB degree, has popularised baby corn farming in India. He took up baby corn farming in 1997 after realising that wheat and paddy was no longer profitable.

“My aim is to establish agriculture clusters for development of farmers so that their produce is sold at good rates,” he said. The third to win the honour was Narendra Singh for animal husbandry.

The Director of PGI Prof Jagat Ram, an eye surgeon, was chosen for the Padma Shri in Medicine (Ophthalmology). “It is a big honour... I started my journey from a village school and for over 39 years have been with the PGI.”

The other recipient of the awards was Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon. The 72-year-old has made a scientific breakthrough in maize breeding and crop improvement research.