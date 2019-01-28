Delhi. get ready to spruce up your wardrobe with Fashion Capsule

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fashion Capsule by Mallika Jain is one of the leading fashion exhibition of Delhi-NCR. After pampering the shoppers with their Winter exhibitions, Jain is back with Beautiful You 2019 exhibition scheduled for February 1 at Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Kama.

Every woman is beautiful and has a unique style of her own. However, they say: “If it doesn’t make you feel fabulous: Don’t do it, don’t buy it, don’t keep it.” So, if you are bored of your dresses which once looked so pretty, if your accessories don’t make you feel good anymore, or if you just want to add new looks, more colours, styles or silhouettes to your wardrobe, visit #BeautifulYou2019. “The one-day exhibition celebrates your personal style, while encouraging you to try new, different looks that enhance your beauty and style, and above all, make you feel fabulous,” says Jain.

The upcoming exhibition promises to bring a plethora of urban and Indian designers who will bring the best of creativity forward on a fashion forefront.

With the entry is open to all fashion enthusiasts, you are awaiting a capsule collection of the coolest and most exclusive fashionable essentials for the upcoming season. It is all set to offer you a fashionable winterland of a handpick selection of designers from fashion, lifestyle, jewellery, accessories, kidswear, resort wear, health/wellness, beauty/skin care, patisserie and much more.

So, get ready to spruce up your wardrobe with the hottest fashion trends as it’s the season to be stylish as Fashion Capsule brings to you a hand-picked collection of established and fresh designers not just from Delhi but from all across India.