Make your baby’s ride safe 

Car seats should be picked based on the weight and height of the baby, thus the brand offers a wide range to choose from as per the child’s need.

Published: 28th January 2019 08:34 AM

By Express News Service

When a child is born, you prepare as best as you can for the changes ahead. Along with health and happiness, baby’s safety becomes the utmost priority for the family. From the first home ride to the first road trip all that matters is the safety of your baby during travelling. A little advance planning makes it easier to relax and enjoy the time with your little one.

Creating same awareness on safety and health of a child, Chicco has come up with innovative car seats for the Indian market to ensure the safe ride for your baby. Car seats should be picked based on the weight and height of the baby, thus the brand offers a wide range to choose from as per the child’s need. Chicco car seats are available as single group car seats for only one weight range and multi-group car seats for two or more weight ranges.

Car seats are type-approved, safe, comfortable and can be installed easily. Osservatorio Chicco (the baby research centre) collaborates with experts and parents to understand the needs of the baby and develop products accordingly. The car seats are designed according to ECE R44/04 (The European safety standard), for better safety.

