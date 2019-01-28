No respite from cold expected soon for Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was a cold Sunday in the national capital, with the minimum temperature settling at 5.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the temperature to dip further on Monday with cold wave conditions during the day and moderate fog in the morning.

“Clear sky with strong surface winds during the day and cold wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets,” the official said. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to settle around 19 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively, the official added.

A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan and adjoining plains from January 29. Heavy snowfall and rains are expected in Himachal Pradesh from Wednesday.

Sunday’s maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for this time of the season.

The humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 49 per cent.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 10 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius.