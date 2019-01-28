Sahitya Akademi plans to popularise playwriting

Home Cities Delhi

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Sahitya Akademi receiving a few entries from playwrights for its award categories over the years, the Akademi now plans to revive the ‘losing’ art of playwriting.
The Akademi is tying up with its regional offices in order to make playwriting popular among contemporary writers.
If fewer plays are produced, it would eventually affect the art form of theatre as well, pointed out K Sreenivasarao, secretary, Sahitya Akademi.

“Our ambit is restricted to literature. So we cannot arrange the staging of plays. But given the current scenario, we need to push the form of playwriting so that playwrights are encouraged to produce more in this category,” he said.  

The Akademi is planning to intensify its playreading sessions in order to engage the youth from universities and also theatre activists. “We will hold reading sessions of plays in which a range of contemporary playwrights will be present. This will encourage more playwrights to take this up. We will invite prominent playwrights as well as new names from different genres of playwriting,” said Sreenivasarao.

In the Akademi’s upcoming Festival of Letters, it is holding a transgender poets’ meet, all India tribal women writers’ meet, a national seminar in Gandhi in Indian literature for the first time in its festival, besides a young writers’ meet. There would be panel discussions on the challenges and solutions of translation and publishing in India. 

