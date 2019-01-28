 Son abroad, elderly couple found dead inside Delhi house

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The decomposed bodies of an elderly couple were found inside their house in Southeast Delhi on Saturday. The police was alerted by a local on Saturday that the couple living at an apartment in Amar Colony were not responding to knocks on the door despite repeated attempts.

“A police team reached the spot and found that the house was locked from inside. The door was force-opened and the two bodies were found in a decomposed state,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal said.

“The bodies have been identified as those of Virender Kumar Khaneja, 77, and his wife Sarla Khaneja, 72. Their son Dr Amit Khaneja lives in the US,” Biswal added.

The couple were registered under the senior citizen category in the police records.

“Khaneja’s phone record suggested that they did their last conversation on Saturday morning and thereafter, he could not be reached over phone,” the DCP said.

He also added that there were no signs of a forced entry into the house. “We have sent the bodies for postmortem examination and are waiting for the report which may throw light on the cause of death.”

The police, meanwhile, would be probing all angles, including a suicide pact by the elderly couple, in its investigation. Relatives, if any, would be questioned for details.