The world laughs with Vir Das

Until 2017, Vir Das was world famous only in India. That’s not an aspersion, it’s a fact. Vir was ‘that comedy guy’ whose shows would be house full and tickets would be sold out early. In fact, Vir also gave India some of its best comedians to date, all groomed through his company, Weirdass Comedy. The comedian, who is also a writer, musician and an actor, was cast in Bollywood comedies like Delhi Belly (2011) and Go, Goa Gone (2013), and he also played a romantic hero in some forgettable films like Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017).

In 2019, however, Vir has emerged as a star performer, admittedly, jostling for space amidst a new breed of Netflix showstoppers. But what does this mean for Indian audiences — that an American entertainment platform has put an Indian comedian out there, expressly for a global viewership, and branded his show as one that they ‘Recommend’? Two years ago, when Netflix produced its original Vir Das Abroad Understanding, the show opened with him singing and playing to a divided audience — one half in New York city’s comedy club called SubCulture, and the other half in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium. Some of his lines from the opening song — “You’ve never met an Indian bloke. You’ve never heard an Indian joke. So will you understand?” — helped to sum up the essence of Abroad Understanding.

The Indian bloke goes abroad

With his second Netflix original, Vir Das Losing It, the artiste seems to have crossed all borders and demolished barriers — of race, culture, language, accent and, of course, comedy. This was the big dream: an Indian brown guy not only making the Americans laugh, but also striking a chord with people across continents. “After the first show, when I started getting messages in Portuguese, Japanese and French from across the world, I realised the kind of audience Netflix caters to. I felt very small as an artiste. I felt extremely humbled. It was such a large audience, bigger than I imagined or I could ever reach out to,” he admits.

For those who haven’t yet watched his second show, here’s what it looks like. The special opens with a more confident and candid Vir, speaking in an American-Indian accent to a crowd at San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom. However, what’s noticeably different is the audience. They are not sitting quiet, trying to understand an “Indian bloke”. Instead, the entire crowd is hooting, clapping and cheering the stand-up comedian, who says (on stage): “I thought it was time to embrace my roots and make my comedy more authentically Indian (hence, the fake American accent; ‘After all, what’s more Indian than that?’).”



That’s Vir Das today, an icon on the international comedy circuit. “When I got a call from Netflix, asking me to do another show, I took seven to eight months off and I did a world tour. Ironically, what I learnt is that if you are true to what you are saying and true to your story, 90 per cent of the world you are performing for is okay with it,” says the comedian, who toured across 28 countries with his solo act.

Vir discovered that no matter which part of the world we live in, the human psyche and interests remain the same. Different nationalities or racial distinctions — nothing really matters. The special Losing It highlights “Indianness” with a global perspective. Be it femininity, masculinity, peer pressure, ambition, life goals or religion, Vir does his best to showcase current India to the world.

So, even when he presents a silent riff on the Ramayana, it’s not entirely offensive. Rather, it makes his

The audience sit up and understand Indian mythology through a lighter point of view. “The silent Ramayana, I don’t see why I shouldn’t be able to talk about that. We watch a million Western comedians talk about religion. Why should we not be able to laugh at ourselves too? Through the live shows, I had to find a creative way to tell that story. I had to ensure that I am not legally in trouble, and that seemed like the best way to do it. I think, if you really control your sensitiveness, it is a celebration of religious stories,” asserts Vir.