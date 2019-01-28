Viable Public Transport needs new age technology

By Express News Service

The public transport system is a lifeline of any sustainable city. A well-organised and integrated public transport system is essential for a sustainable city. The development of a well-organised, integrated and efficient public transport system requires huge capital investment with respect to capital cost, operation and maintenance cost.

It is quite challenging for a public transport operator to remain financially viable without the support of public authority. A reasonable level of ridership of public transport is fundamental to financial sustainability that will enable public transport system remain attractive to the users and efficient in operation and maintenance. The adoption on Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) tools to manage public transport can be very useful in meeting above objectives.

Some of the general issues involved with public transport services, where ITS can help are namely: i) not adhering to speed limits, ii) not following the bus lanes or not standing at bus stops or bays, iii) not stopping at bus stops, iv) not completing trips, v) not following the route and time table, vi) overcrowding, and vii) coin change problem.

The above issues are pretty much related at bus- and driver-level. At management level, the calculation of the performance index of public transport system (like vehicle utilization, fuel consumption per vehicle and per kilometre, etc.) is also areas of interest. These can be addressed by some of the ITS tools, which will make public transport attractive and operationally efficient along with some best examples of ITS-based public transportation system in

the world.

The operation of a public transport system with the use of ITS is governed by sensors/devices such as GPS system, Automatic Passenger Counter, automatic vehicle location systems, Traffic Signal Priority, Geographic Information System, fare collection, lane control Technologies, Wi-Fi, CCTV/security systems, and surveillance devices.

The use of GPS can be used for tracking and monitoring of public transport vehicles that provides a real time data on tracking individual vehicles, thereby generating the details of trip length, trip time, time spent at bus stop, change in route, complete movement of the bus on a route for every minute, crisis circumstances, log of total trips etc.

The APC records the number of travellers using the public transport with time and the location of every stop. The AVL technology is used to track the location of transit vehicles in real time through the use of GPS devices.

Traffic Signal Priority is a technique that accord priority to public transport at signalled intersections by keeping a traffic light green. Geographic Information System technology facilitates a public transport operator to assemble, store, examine and show information by geographic location.

Fare collection is the way in which travellers pay their fares, either on the bus, at the station, or ahead of time using magnetic strip, or RFID based electronic fare collection that can be used as common mobility card using various modes of mass transport.

Lane Control technology concept consists of using a general-purpose lane that can be changed to a bus-only lane just for the duration of time needed for the bus operation.

The availability of Wi-Fi connecting internet with mobile in the bus or at the bus stop/terminal can improve customer perception about the public transport services and generates a feeling of “premium” levels of service.

CCTV surveillance primarily consists of cameras, generally equipped with microphones to remotely monitor vehicles, stations and guide ways with the advantage of improvement in emergency reaction to both the operator and the public. It also prevents vandalism, creates safer environment for passengers, holds employees accountable for their responsibilities, allows remote viewing off-site from a smartphone or tablet.

