Home Cities Delhi

Delhi air quality poor, pollution may rise

Air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category in the national capital on Monday while Met officials warned that it was likely to deteriorate slightly over the next three days.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi air

Commuters cross a water body using a temporary bridge on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi on Monday | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category in the national capital on Monday while Met officials warned that it was likely to deteriorate slightly over the next three days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 267, which falls in the ‘poor’ category. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.
In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida also recorded ‘poor’ air quality.
The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micron -- in

Delhi was 123, while the PM10 level was 206, it said.
The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the current air quality of Delhi is in ‘poor’ category. “The moderate wind speed is preventing it to cross to next level (very poor). Cold wave conditions and moderate fog is likely to prevail for next two days. Hence, air quality is predicted to deteriorate slightly but will fluctuate between very poor to poor for three days,” the SAFAR said.

Night temperature to go up

The minimum temperature would increase by 3-4 degrees Celsius from Wednesday, the Met said. “From January 30 or Wednesday, there is a possibility of light rain or thundershower over some parts of Delhi. This will lead to a generally cloudy sky which will increase the minimum temperature.”
Rain and thunderstorm are likely to continue on Thursday after which moderate levels of fog might cover the city during morning hours.

On Monday, Delhi had cold wave conditions with the minimum and maximum temperature reaching 5.5 and 19 degrees Celsius, both three notches below the normal. The minimum is likely to hover around 5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air quality Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp