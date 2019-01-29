Delhi air quality poor, pollution may rise

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category in the national capital on Monday while Met officials warned that it was likely to deteriorate slightly over the next three days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 267, which falls in the ‘poor’ category. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida also recorded ‘poor’ air quality.

The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micron -- in

Delhi was 123, while the PM10 level was 206, it said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the current air quality of Delhi is in ‘poor’ category. “The moderate wind speed is preventing it to cross to next level (very poor). Cold wave conditions and moderate fog is likely to prevail for next two days. Hence, air quality is predicted to deteriorate slightly but will fluctuate between very poor to poor for three days,” the SAFAR said.

Night temperature to go up

The minimum temperature would increase by 3-4 degrees Celsius from Wednesday, the Met said. “From January 30 or Wednesday, there is a possibility of light rain or thundershower over some parts of Delhi. This will lead to a generally cloudy sky which will increase the minimum temperature.”

Rain and thunderstorm are likely to continue on Thursday after which moderate levels of fog might cover the city during morning hours.

On Monday, Delhi had cold wave conditions with the minimum and maximum temperature reaching 5.5 and 19 degrees Celsius, both three notches below the normal. The minimum is likely to hover around 5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.