Art as an imagery of subtle chaos

The ornamentation in her works aren’t benign but conflicting. Though they appear to create harmony, at a closer glance it’s clear that they are layered and infused with imagery of subtle chaos. The aesthetic trope of her vocabulary encourages viewers to travel through thousands of years of art history across various cultures and traditions.

Artist Anindita Bhattacharya who is presenting her recent paintings, Carrion Culture & Other Stories, at Threshold Art Gallery, believes that art has the power to challenge the status quo, as it transcends the barriers of culture, class, language, religion and region. The exhibition, on view till February 27, is a satellite event to the India Art Fair. Excerpts from an interview:

Why this fascination with carrion culture?

The title for show has come from the title of a series of 72 works, Future relics of a carrion culture, where tooth decay has been painted in 72 different ways. Teeth are significant because of the politics of what we “consume”. Never before in our lifetime, what we eat or not has been so closely scrutinized. Teeth can be used to nourish oneself as well as to devour. In many cultures, it’s believed that tooth decay was caused by demons to punish us for our sins. Depending on the culture you come from teeth can acquire different symbolisms.

Anindita’s works on display: City by mournful sea (top),

The opera that came our way (bottom left) and War rugs detail (bottom right).

Most of these works don’t convey happy feelings? Is there some message you are trying to send across?

My work is directly or indirectly influenced by my immediate environment, social and political. These works are my interpretation of the current social fabric of our country. I never consciously decided not to use bright or warm colours. I prefer understated colours in my daily life as well so I think it subconsciously permeates into my work as well.

What sort of changes

have you seen in the societal acceptance of art as a profession over the years?

When I went to art college, we all believed that we will have to take up other jobs to support our art practice, we didn’t believe one could earn their bread and butter from art alone, that has definitely changed, which in turn has changed the approach towards art colleges and art as a career option. I have observed more and more students joining art colleges than before. So definitely there is more societal acceptance of the profession.

How do fairs like India Art Fair help?

I feel visual art doesn’t have the outreach that literature, theatre and films have. It still remains an elitist domain as far the audience are concerned, which needs to change. And events like the India Art Fair help change that, it brings in more people from all walks of life, and also takes art to all people.