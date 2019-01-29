Home Cities Delhi

BJP MLA files plaint against Arvind Kejriwal for ‘misleading voters’

Sirsa demanded that those making the calls should be immediately arrested He alleged that they were making the calls sitting in Kejriwal’s home.

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday filed a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “hatching a conspiracy to defame” him and “misguiding” the voters of his constituency by propaganda through phone calls that their names had been removed from the voters list.
The Rajouri Garden MLA said people in his constituency received calls from an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, saying that the removed names had been restored in the voter list due to the AAP convener’s “sincere efforts”.

Sirsa has mentioned details of three persons who became victims of such calls in a written complaint.
“This is a criminal offence being committed by Shri Arvind Kejriwal and his associates for misguiding, intimidating, alluring voters of his constituency by false impression that this is the favour, he is offering them,” Sirsa said.

“This is a conspiracy to defame me by making false representations before my electors... by projecting that their MLA is weak and not capable to protect their fundamental right to vote,” he said, adding that it is also a violation of The Representation of People Act, 1951.

“I don’t know who is making calls but I can say large number of genuine voters have been deleted from the electoral votes. If BJP is defending the EC for this act, then people will start thinking that BJP was behind it. Sirsa is getting the taste of his own medicine. He is in the habit of putting posters against the CM for anything and everything. Good!” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in response.

