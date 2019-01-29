Combative AAP throws gauntlet at Lokayukta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking the fight to the Delhi Lokayukta over its notice seeking details of assets, 50 ruling AAP legislators filed a counter affidavit on Monday stating that the ombudsman does not have jurisdiction in the matter.

In her affidavit undersigned by AAP legislators, Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba stated the “court lacks the jurisdiction to issue directions on the issue of declarations of assets and liabilities of the members of the Assembly as there is no law or statutory provision.”

Earlier, Lokayukta Reva Khetrapal had summoned Lamba after a complaint alleged she failed to submit annual returns in the last three years. Lamba had accused the BJP of fabricating the complaint, saying she will respond with documents to prove the allegations wrong.

BJP’s Vijender Gupta and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and suspended AAP legislator Kapil Mishra, were the only three MLAs to submit details of assets and liabilities.“The AAP MLAs came in power talking about Lokpal and Lokayukta, but now they are questioning the role of the office. I have filed the details of the last three years,” Gupta claimed. “The party which was talking the most about transparency in political life, is now shying away from sharing the details in public domain.”

Two other BJP MLAs — Jagdish Pradhan and OP Sharma — were unable to present details due to personal reasons. The Lokayukta had sought responses from all legislators, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, on a complaint by lawyer-activist Vivek Kumar Garg, who is a part of the BJP’s RTI cell, that the lawmakers have not declared their assets and liabilities.

Later, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj asserted that “there is no law that the MLAs need to file details of their assets and liabilities to the Lokayukta”.

The AAP spokesperson said the Centre should enable the provision under the Lokpal and the Lokayuktas Act making it compulsory for all MPs and MLAs to file annual assets report. “And, we will support it,” he added.

Last week, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had urged Khetrapal to withdraw the notice, claiming that the MLAs were not bound to declare assets and liabilities as per the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act. Goel laimed that the complaint was not signed by Garg, and that it was “politically motivated”.