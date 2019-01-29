Congress removes Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid from seminar speaker list

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fearing a backlash, the Congress removed the name of former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been charged with sedition, from the list of speakers for a seminar on Mahatma Gandhi hosted by the party’s minority department.

Besides Kanhaiya, a former JNUSU president, the name of another Left-leaning activist Shehla Rashid was also deleted from the list of invited speakers, after the BJP raked up the issue. Other speakers invited included academician Ashok Vajpeyi, RJD leader Manoj Jha and DU professor Apoorvanand and AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel.

Later, a fresh invite was circulated in which the names of SC advocate KTS Tulsi, Congress spokespersons Manish Tewari and Priyanka Chaturvedi were included. Playing Down the incident, Tewari said charges on Kanhaiya had no legal standing till proved in court. “The event was organised by the AICC minority department. It was up to them to draw up the speakers’ list.”