Desh bhakti or modi bhakti? You choose: Arvind Kejriwal

Deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia, PWD minister Satyendar Jain and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan were with Kejriwal at the event.  

Published: 29th January 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Students and their parents at the foundation stone laying ceremony for 11,000 new classrooms for the expansion of Delhi government schools in New Delhi on Monday | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of constructing 11,000 new classrooms, asked people to choose between “Desh bhakti (patriotism)” and “Modi bhakti (devotion to Modi)”.

Making a pitch for his party with regard to the upcoming general elections, Kejriwal stated “if you don’t love your children, then go and vote for Modi”, adding that his government is moving at “rocket speed” to develop infrastructure in education and health.

“But believe me, making these classrooms was not easy, Me and Manish (deputy chief minister) had to fight at each step. Vote for the Aam Aadmi Party if you love your children,” he said adding that “when you go out to vote, do remember that last time you voted for BJP, all our files, plans were stopped by the Centre,” added Kejriwal. Deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia, PWD minister Satyendar Jain and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan were with Kejriwal at the event.  

Adding that the work of the AAP government will continue, Jain added, “Delhi alone is going to build 11,000 classrooms this year and the number is more than if we combine the classrooms built by all the state governments in the country and the Central government.”

The BJP, in response to Kejriwal’s attack, said he was “out of his mind” and claimed that the Delhi CM was a “habitual liar”.

“Kejriwal should be treated as a special case under Ayushmann Bharat Yojana. Delhi CM asking the people to choose between their children and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is just stooping to low levels. This is a strategy to shield his failures. Kejriwal should set aside his political ego and should understand the dignity of the post he his holding,” said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

