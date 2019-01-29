Government to announce new MSP for Delhi’s farmers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister for Development, Labour & Employment, Flood & Irrigation, General Administration, Gopal Rai, on Monday announced that the government is working on a unique model for a Minimum Support Price (MSP) suitable to the approximately 20,000 farmers in the national capital.

Rai stated that based on the Swaminathan Committee, which submitted its last report to the Central government in 2006, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government formed a three-member committee last year, to look for ways to implement the report.

The committee has submitted its report to Rai with recommendations for new MSPs for farmers, which would be announced after a two hour ‘Krishi Conference’ scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and others farmer representatives will b a part of the conference.

According to the Delhi government, crops are cultivated on around 57,000 acres of agricultural land in the region. Wheat is among the major crops grown here.

Rai also stated that the government will examine the ‘Telangana model’, where the state government has taken up an initiative to transfer the MSP amount directly into the bank account of the beneficiary.

“At the conference, we have invited members from the Telangana government. They have done some experimentation to provide benefits to the farmers. We would very much like to know their methods.

The Country’s largest population is engaged in farming but the current government, in the last four years, has not done anything. Under Modi’s [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] regime, farmers in Mandsaur were shot at, but still this government did not blink once at the pain that the agriculture sector is facing,” said Rai.

The BJP government in the Centre and across states has been facing widespread crticism over farmers’ issues. The party’s losses in Assembly elections in three north Indian states is largely attributed to anger among farmers.

Farming in the capital

