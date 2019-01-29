Satyendar Jain refers 68 money laundering cases to ED

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has referred to the Enforcement Directorate 68 cases of money laundering in its liquor vends, which allegedly took place following demonetisation in November 2016.

According to an official statement, involvement of high-level officials of the DSIIDC in the alleged money laundering cannot be ruled out. The move came following directions by Delhi Industries Minister Satyendar Jain.

“Departmental proceedings have been initiated against the delinquent officials for imposition of appropriate penalties,” the statement said. A preliminary departmental inquiry shows that 68 shop in-charges of DSIIDC liquor vends were involved in accepting demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs1,000 amounting to Rs 1,30,95,000 after November 8, 2016, the day these banknotes were declared illegal.

“The matter had come to the knowledge of the minister in October last year, and the DSIIDC was repeatedly being directed to refer all such money laundering cases to the ED. Following sustained follow-up by the minister, these cases have now been reported by the DSIIDC to the ED,” the statement said.

Last month, the Delhi police arrested a West Bengal-based man with fake notes of Rs 2,000 with a face value of Rs 10 lakh. The man was allegedly sent from across the border with the fake notes and he used to filter his notes through Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi, according to the police.

According to the apprehended suspect’s interrogation reports, he was lured into the operation by a resident of Bangladesh.

